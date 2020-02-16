Short Interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Declines By 10.2%

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,300 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 616,200 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $49.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

