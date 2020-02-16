Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.38 ($44.63).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €36.24 ($42.14) on Wednesday. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 1-year high of €49.26 ($57.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

