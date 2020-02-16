Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €211.00 by Independent Research

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €211.00 ($245.35) target price by Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €196.07 ($227.99).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €205.10 ($238.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €190.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €180.74. Linde has a 1 year low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a 1 year high of €200.60 ($233.26).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

