Short Interest in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Decreases By 6.5%

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 145,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Shares of ACTG opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.