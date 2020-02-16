Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 6,950,000 shares. Approximately 33.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 19.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth about $3,110,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34 and a beta of -1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.00. Allakos has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

ALLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

