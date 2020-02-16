ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $2.90 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

