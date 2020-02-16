Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,055 shares in the company, valued at $351,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

