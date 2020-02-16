Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €36.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Pareto Securities set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.38 ($44.63).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €36.24 ($42.14) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Norma Group has a 52-week low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 52-week high of €49.26 ($57.28).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

