ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Update

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 58,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of ALJJ stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.47. ALJ Regional has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.99 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 4.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALJJ. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ALJ Regional by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ALJ Regional by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in ALJ Regional by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 356,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 47,960 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

