AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 372,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in AEterna Zentaris by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 59,778 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

AEZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of AEZS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. AEterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

