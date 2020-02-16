Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €66.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.12 ($66.42).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €66.65 ($77.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €39.93 ($46.43) and a 12-month high of €69.05 ($80.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

