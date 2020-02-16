PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce sales of $331.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $339.10 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $794.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

