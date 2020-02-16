$3.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce $3.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.12 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUN opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 127.91%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

