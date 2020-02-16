Comparing Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.8% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agree Realty and Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $148.20 million 22.18 $58.17 million $2.85 27.19 Apartment Investment and Management $914.29 million 8.92 $474.08 million $2.50 21.92

Apartment Investment and Management has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Agree Realty pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Apartment Investment and Management has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 40.18% 5.16% 3.14% Apartment Investment and Management 51.85% 25.88% 7.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agree Realty and Apartment Investment and Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 1 3 1 3.00 Apartment Investment and Management 0 4 3 0 2.43

Agree Realty presently has a consensus target price of $80.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.50%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.46%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Agree Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.