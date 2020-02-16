North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) & Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) Head-To-Head Review

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North American Palladium and Stans Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Stans Energy.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and Stans Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% Stans Energy N/A N/A -225.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Stans Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for North American Palladium and Stans Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stans Energy has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Stans Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Stans Energy Company Profile

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

