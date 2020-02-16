Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) versus One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Financial Analysis

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Duke Realty and One Liberty Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $973.76 million 14.53 $428.97 million $1.44 26.72 One Liberty Properties $79.13 million 7.07 $20.67 million $2.13 13.19

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Duke Realty pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 84.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Duke Realty and One Liberty Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 5 4 0 2.44 One Liberty Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Duke Realty presently has a consensus price target of $40.66, suggesting a potential upside of 5.68%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 44.05% 8.80% 5.25% One Liberty Properties 16.17% 4.52% 1.70%

Summary

Duke Realty beats One Liberty Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

