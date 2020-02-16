Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (TCFC) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ: TCFC) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Community Financial Corp(Maryland) to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s peers have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Competitors 3592 8805 6038 370 2.17

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 210.82%. Given Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 29.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Community Financial Corp(Maryland) $78.22 million $15.27 million 12.24 Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Competitors $1.69 billion $257.56 million 12.57

Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Community Financial Corp(Maryland). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 19.52% 9.35% 0.86% Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Competitors 21.92% 10.56% 1.19%

Summary

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) peers beat Community Financial Corp(Maryland) on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of February 28, 2019, The Community Financial Corporation operated through 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 5 commercial lending centers. It also operates 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

