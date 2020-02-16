Critical Analysis: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) versus GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NASDAQ:GSAH)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64% GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A 198.32% 1.41%

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.57%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million ($0.15) -17.40 GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

