Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRX) Head-To-Head Survey

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Baudax Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 2.35 $1.36 million N/A N/A Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A ($3.48) -2.36

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96% Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Health Care Organization and Baudax Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Baudax Bio has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.81%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; nurse case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside, network access fee services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Baudax Bio

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.