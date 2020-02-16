Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) versus Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Head-To-Head Survey

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Colony Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colony Capital pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boston Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Colony Capital and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital -56.74% -15.84% -6.54% Boston Properties 17.62% 6.64% 2.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colony Capital and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boston Properties 0 5 6 0 2.55

Colony Capital currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $145.68, suggesting a potential downside of 1.05%. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Colony Capital has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Colony Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Colony Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colony Capital and Boston Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital $2.67 billion 0.91 -$519.61 million $0.62 8.00 Boston Properties $2.96 billion 7.69 $521.53 million $7.01 21.00

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Colony Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 17 locations in ten countries.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

