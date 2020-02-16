Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €53.30 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZAL. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.72 ($52.00).

FRA:ZAL opened at €47.47 ($55.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.69. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

