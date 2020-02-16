Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RSA Insurance Group to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 612.45 ($8.06).

Shares of RSA stock opened at GBX 574.60 ($7.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 561.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 543.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Analyst Recommendations for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zalando Given a €53.30 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts
Zalando Given a €53.30 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for RSA Insurance Group
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for RSA Insurance Group
William Blair Weighs in on EXACT Sciences Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
William Blair Weighs in on EXACT Sciences Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
E*TRADE Financial Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
E*TRADE Financial Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Dunkin Brands Group Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.82 Million
Dunkin Brands Group Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.82 Million
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Davita Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Davita Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report