Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RSA Insurance Group to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 612.45 ($8.06).

Shares of RSA stock opened at GBX 574.60 ($7.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 561.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 543.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

