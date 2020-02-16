William Blair Weighs in on EXACT Sciences Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for EXACT Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). William Blair also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Swann cut their price target on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -134.49 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

