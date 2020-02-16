E*TRADE Financial Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETFC. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 78.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 511.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

