Brokers Issue Forecasts for Davita Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Davita in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Davita’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

NYSE DVA opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Davita has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Davita during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Davita by 61.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

