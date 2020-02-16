UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on the communications services company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 165 ($2.17).

BT.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 220.50 ($2.90).

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 153.54 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 153.80 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.15 ($3.09). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 183.82.

In related news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

