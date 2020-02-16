UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on the communications services company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 165 ($2.17).

BT.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 220.50 ($2.90).

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 153.54 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 153.80 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.15 ($3.09). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 183.82.

In related news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Analyst Recommendations for BT Group - CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Davita Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Davita Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for BT Group – CLASS A
UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for BT Group – CLASS A
Siemens PT Set at €127.00 by UBS Group
Siemens PT Set at €127.00 by UBS Group
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Software a €42.00 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Software a €42.00 Price Target
Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RWE a €36.00 Price Target
Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RWE a €36.00 Price Target
Vornado Realty Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Vornado Realty Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report