Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €127.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIE. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.69 ($148.47).

Get Siemens alerts:

Siemens stock opened at €106.66 ($124.02) on Wednesday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.68.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.