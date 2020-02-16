Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €42.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SOW. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.99 ($39.53).

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €34.29 ($39.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.61. Software has a 12 month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12 month high of €34.19 ($39.76).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

