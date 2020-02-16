Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €36.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.59 ($36.74).

RWE stock opened at €33.35 ($38.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.40. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

