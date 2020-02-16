Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €36.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.59 ($36.74).

RWE stock opened at €33.35 ($38.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.40. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Davita Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Davita Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for BT Group – CLASS A
UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for BT Group – CLASS A
Siemens PT Set at €127.00 by UBS Group
Siemens PT Set at €127.00 by UBS Group
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Software a €42.00 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Software a €42.00 Price Target
Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RWE a €36.00 Price Target
Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RWE a €36.00 Price Target
Vornado Realty Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Vornado Realty Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report