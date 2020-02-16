Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VNO opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

