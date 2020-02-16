Neenah (NP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Neenah (NYSE:NP) will release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Neenah to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NP stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Neenah has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Neenah alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.