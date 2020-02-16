OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OCFT opened at $13.11 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.18.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

