Knoll (KNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNL stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Knoll has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

KNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

