UBS Group Trims Centrica (LON:CNA) Target Price to GBX 105

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 94.70 ($1.25).

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 71.26 ($0.94) on Wednesday. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -6.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Centrica will post 1258.9999594 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently -0.93%.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.