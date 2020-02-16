SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SITE opened at $105.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at $34,347,204.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $946,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,892.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,236. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

