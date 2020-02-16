Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 370

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Drax Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Drax Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 333 ($4.38) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 358.22 ($4.71).

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 287.40 ($3.78) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 292.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 290.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 390.20 ($5.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

