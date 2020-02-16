Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 370

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Drax Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Drax Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 333 ($4.38) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 358.22 ($4.71).

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 287.40 ($3.78) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 292.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 290.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 390.20 ($5.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Analyst Recommendations for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Davita Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Davita Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for BT Group – CLASS A
UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for BT Group – CLASS A
Siemens PT Set at €127.00 by UBS Group
Siemens PT Set at €127.00 by UBS Group
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Software a €42.00 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Software a €42.00 Price Target
Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RWE a €36.00 Price Target
Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RWE a €36.00 Price Target
Vornado Realty Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Vornado Realty Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report