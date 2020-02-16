Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) will be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BLMN opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

