Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BOO. Barclays raised shares of Boohoo Group to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 380 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CSFB began coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 325 ($4.28).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 321.10 ($4.22) on Wednesday. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 383 ($5.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 312.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 275.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 74.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

