BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BBAR stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. BBVA Banco Frances has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

BBAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

