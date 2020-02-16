Air Canada (AC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Air Canada (TSE:AC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

TSE AC opened at C$46.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$30.60 and a twelve month high of C$52.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.23, for a total value of C$418,445.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$950,659.29. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total transaction of C$107,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,511.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,138 shares of company stock worth $1,845,365.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.08.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

