Choice Hotels International (CHH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) is scheduled to be posting its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CHH opened at $104.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $105.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

