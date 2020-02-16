Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hilton Hotels Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hilton Hotels in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.81.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $113.23 on Friday. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after buying an additional 544,547 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 13.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 397.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 78,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

