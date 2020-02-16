Kornit Digital Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kornit Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

KRNT opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 5.34. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 440.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

