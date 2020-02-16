Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SPX Flow Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FLOW)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for SPX Flow in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX Flow’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

FLOW opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.13. SPX Flow has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,602 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,009,000 after acquiring an additional 424,907 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $9,751,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $7,614,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

