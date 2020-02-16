Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Lowered by William Blair

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JLL. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

JLL stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $124.01 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $2,346,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $22,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.