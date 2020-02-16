Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for NCR Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for NCR in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NCR by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,619,000 after purchasing an additional 390,502 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 78.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

