Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Masco Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Masco in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. Masco has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 48,840 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,490.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,714 shares of company stock valued at $16,632,204. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

