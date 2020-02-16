Jack in the Box Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JACK. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,525 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395,336 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 371,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,525 shares during the last quarter.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $30,672.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,941.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

