Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.31. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cfra upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $144.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

