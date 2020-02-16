Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 87,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

